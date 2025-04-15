Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

