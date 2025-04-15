KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,279.88. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 261,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,646 and sold 17,292 shares valued at $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KALV

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.