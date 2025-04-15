KeyCorp (KEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KeyCorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

