Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.31% of Kforce worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $881.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $71.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

