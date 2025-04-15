Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $49,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 53.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

