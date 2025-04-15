Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18974750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

