KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.27. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

