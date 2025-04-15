Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 547,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 475,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

