Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $134.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 90,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

