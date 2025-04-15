LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. LCI Industries traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $75.25. 37,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 272,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCII. Baird R W cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

