Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $2.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Leslie’s Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of LESL opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Lind Value II ApS lifted its position in Leslie’s by 97.7% during the first quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 9,092,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 461,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 474,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355,474 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

