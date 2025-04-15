LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

LGIH opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

