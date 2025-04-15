LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2,715.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in LiveRamp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

