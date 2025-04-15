LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,002 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Neogen by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

