LPL Financial LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 25.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.45%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.