Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUCK

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LUCK stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.10 and a beta of 0.79. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. This trade represents a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213. Company insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.