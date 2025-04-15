Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucky Strike Entertainment traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 40,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 467,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,200.00%.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

