Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucky Strike Entertainment traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 40,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 467,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,200.00%.
Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.
