Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Magnite by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,643.20. The trade was a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.