Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.