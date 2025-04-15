Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after acquiring an additional 228,863 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,367,000 after acquiring an additional 230,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,948,000 after acquiring an additional 902,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $654,751,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

