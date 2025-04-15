Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

