MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

