MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $664.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

About MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

