Michel-Alain Proch Sells 9,183 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.36 ($146.84), for a total transaction of £1,022,618.88 ($1,348,389.87).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.9 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at £110.70 ($145.97) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 8,648.31 ($114.03) and a one year high of £121.85 ($160.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £113.15 and a 200 day moving average of £111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.11%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($152.95) to £125 ($164.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.