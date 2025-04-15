Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

