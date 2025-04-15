Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

MRNA stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

