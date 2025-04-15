ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 249.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ModivCare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ModivCare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ModivCare news, major shareholder Catalyst Fund Lp Ai purchased 187,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,243,100. This represents a 9.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.