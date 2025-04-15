Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $539.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.00.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $521.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 111,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

