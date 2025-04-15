Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Nabors Industries worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 696,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.