Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,639.48. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.