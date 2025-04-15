National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

