NET Power (NPWR) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NET Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NET Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.51 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.22

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 94 602 844 36 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.95%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.