NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,955.12. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

