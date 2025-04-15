Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 503,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,759,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

