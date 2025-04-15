Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

