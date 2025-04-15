NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

