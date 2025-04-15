O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,338,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of News stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

