O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

