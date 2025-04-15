O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.