Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Omnicell worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.