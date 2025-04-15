OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OneMain were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after buying an additional 1,013,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 1,796,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

