OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of OneSpaWorld worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

