Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.23. 1,209,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,171,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

BTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Peabody Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 718,274 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,565,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.