Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $563,374.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $9,489.15. This represents a 98.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 6,316 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,179.68. The trade was a 4.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,716,024 over the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $446.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

