Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $111.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,719.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $83.27 on Friday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

