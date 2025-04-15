Q1 EPS Estimate for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

CNI opened at $100.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,573,000 after acquiring an additional 422,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

