Q1 EPS Forecast for Targa Resources Raised by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23. Targa Resources has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.