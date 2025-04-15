Q2 EPS Forecast for First Majestic Silver Boosted by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

