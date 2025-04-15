Q3 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

