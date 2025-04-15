Q3 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Lowered by Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $51.92 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $626.47 million, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

